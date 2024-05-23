Toro (NYSE:TTC) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 437,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 720,369 shares.The stock last traded at $89.25 and had previously closed at $90.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Get Toro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TTC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Toro Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.58.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Toro by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 50,105 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,573,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.