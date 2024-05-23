Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Increased to $156.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $124.00 to $156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRNS. TheStreet raised Transcat from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.50.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $142.18 on Wednesday. Transcat has a 52-week low of $81.26 and a 52-week high of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.94.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $264,423.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,553,953.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $414,933.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $264,423.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,553,953.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Transcat by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Transcat by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

