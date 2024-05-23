Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,423 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.