UBS Group AG Acquires 639,355 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 147.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,072,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 639,355 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of Welltower worth $96,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $2,453,039,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 19,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 44,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 351.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 250,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,566,000 after purchasing an additional 194,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WELL opened at $101.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average of $91.19. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $102.66.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

