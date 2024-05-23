UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,691,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,056 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.78% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $83,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 230,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 48,701 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 919,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,432,000 after buying an additional 75,469 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 363,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,988,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 548,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 173,717 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.67 on Thursday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $49.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.53.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

