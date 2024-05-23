UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,139,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,317,009 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.42% of ASE Technology worth $86,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. BetterWealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $10.96 on Thursday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

ASE Technology Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

See Also

