UBS Group AG Grows Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,124 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.09% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $89,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investments & Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 62,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 17,989 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

URTH stock opened at $146.31 on Thursday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $114.70 and a 12 month high of $147.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.41.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

