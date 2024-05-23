UBS Group AG Has $82.99 Million Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,225,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,039 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 4.26% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $82,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGGO. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,073,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $623,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 120.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 166,037 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

