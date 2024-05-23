UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 394,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.95% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $86,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 795,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after purchasing an additional 338,466 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,036,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 125,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,712,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after buying an additional 30,716 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

VIS stock opened at $242.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $183.29 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.00.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

