UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,329 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.38% of Entergy worth $81,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,408,582,000 after purchasing an additional 104,803 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 64.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,977 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,883,000 after acquiring an additional 48,047 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,904,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,950,000 after acquiring an additional 258,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,506,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,807,000 after purchasing an additional 352,847 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $112.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.77. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Entergy’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,729 shares of company stock worth $2,395,315 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

