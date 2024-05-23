V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. UBS Group cut their price target on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

