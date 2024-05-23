Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.62% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $93,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $133.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.86 and a 200 day moving average of $123.50. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $134.68.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.