Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Holdings Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $9,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,966,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 288.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,089,000 after buying an additional 626,474 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 821,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,536,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,193,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after acquiring an additional 54,976 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $73.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.7685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

