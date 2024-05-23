Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

