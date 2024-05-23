Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,786 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.44% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $91,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of VOOV opened at $179.20 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.37 and a 12 month high of $180.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.82. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

