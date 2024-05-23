Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Vishay Intertechnology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.96 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director John Malvisi bought 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $201,795.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $597,095.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Malvisi acquired 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,795.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,498.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Featured Articles

