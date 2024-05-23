W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,085 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,971,000 after buying an additional 1,124,010 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after buying an additional 175,347 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WPC opened at $59.17 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.35.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.865 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.56%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

