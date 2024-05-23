Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Up 18.6%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 18.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.16. 50,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 74,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter worth $142,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter worth $73,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter worth $92,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 5.4% in the first quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 15,332,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,664,000 after acquiring an additional 780,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

