Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $150,958,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 124,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 46,486 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $37,260,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Price Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $73.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.72. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on Western Digital

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,507 shares of company stock worth $248,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.