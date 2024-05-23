Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 1,979.94%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Trading Down 1.2 %
WSTRF stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.94.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile
