Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 1,979.94%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Trading Down 1.2 %

WSTRF stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.94.

Get Western Uranium & Vanadium alerts:

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.