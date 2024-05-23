William E. Pommerening Purchases 3,500 Shares of LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Stock

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) Director William E. Pommerening acquired 3,500 shares of LINKBANCORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $23,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,392 shares in the company, valued at $62,362.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LINKBANCORP Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNKB opened at $6.48 on Thursday. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.19 million. LINKBANCORP had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -115.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LINKBANCORP in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,724,000. 37.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of LINKBANCORP in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on LNKB

About LINKBANCORP

(Get Free Report)

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.