Yellow Pages Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:YLWDF)

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1826 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YLWDF opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. Yellow Pages has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $9.73.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

