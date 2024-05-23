Yellow Pages Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:YLWDF)

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1826 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.
Yellow Pages Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS YLWDF opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. Yellow Pages has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $9.73.
Yellow Pages Company Profile
