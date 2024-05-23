Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

Yum China has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Yum China has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average of $40.11. Yum China has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $61.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HSBC decreased their target price on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Yum China

About Yum China

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.