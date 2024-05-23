ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $257.66 million for the quarter.

ZKH Group Stock Performance

ZKH Group stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. ZKH Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ZKH Group in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.30 target price for the company.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

