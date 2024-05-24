10,523 Shares in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Stride Stock Performance
NYSE LRN opened at $71.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $73.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on LRN
Stride Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stride
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Medtronic Dips: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.