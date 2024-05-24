10,523 Shares in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Stock Performance

NYSE LRN opened at $71.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $73.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

