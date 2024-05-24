1,516,537 Shares in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,516,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,523,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth $36,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Light & Wonder by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Light & Wonder by 1,789.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $94.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.76. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $108.90.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $770.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.30 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $156,681.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Oliver Chow sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total transaction of $128,814.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,505.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $156,681.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,813,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,537 shares of company stock valued at $760,427 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

