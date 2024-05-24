1,726,539 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,726,539 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $157,305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $94.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.22 and its 200 day moving average is $95.94. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $112.25.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

