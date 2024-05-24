20,251 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,364,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,714,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $73,449,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,884,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,025,000 after purchasing an additional 246,605 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 10.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,266,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,489,000 after buying an additional 218,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 6.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,046,000 after buying an additional 114,267 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays cut shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $857,229.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,814 shares of company stock worth $939,475. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of EXEL opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

