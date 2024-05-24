23,064 Shares in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Fulgent Genetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of FLGT opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $44.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 57.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

