2,579,754 Shares in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,579,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,861,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nextracker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,458,000 after acquiring an additional 105,200 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Nextracker by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,927,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,319,000 after acquiring an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nextracker by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,689,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,160,000 after acquiring an additional 404,146 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,635,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,686,000 after buying an additional 295,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 2,652.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 994,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,958,000 after buying an additional 958,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on NXT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Fox Advisors raised Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.52.
Nextracker Stock Performance
NASDAQ NXT opened at $51.32 on Friday. Nextracker Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,460. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Nextracker Company Profile
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nextracker
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.