3,333,839 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,333,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 38.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $42.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.30 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LKQ

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.