3,768 Shares in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,768 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 0.9 %

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $125.43 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $137.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average of $90.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $485.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $1,425,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,658,643.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $1,425,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,658,643.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 3,289 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total value of $373,367.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,171 shares in the company, valued at $30,329,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,172 shares of company stock valued at $22,019,320 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.