4,850 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $912,460 over the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.27.

NYSE:SUI opened at $118.30 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 101.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 324.14%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

