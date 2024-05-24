65,000 Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.10% of Semtech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,665 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Semtech by 215.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 947,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 647,893 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,996,000 after purchasing an additional 613,274 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Semtech by 76.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 203,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Semtech by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 563,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 167,376 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Semtech

In related news, CFO Mark Lin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMTC shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Semtech from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.35.

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of Semtech stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $40.55. 105,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,315. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $41.62.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Semtech had a negative net margin of 125.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $192.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

