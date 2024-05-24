8,276 Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGT. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.28. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

