Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) COO Brian S. Olschan Sells 1,219 Shares of Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $49,125.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Acme United Price Performance

Shares of Acme United stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.74. 3,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,007. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.53. Acme United Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $44.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Acme United had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 9.67%. On average, analysts predict that Acme United Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACU. TheStreet raised Acme United from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Acme United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Acme United in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Acme United in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Acme United in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acme United in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Acme United in the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acme United Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.