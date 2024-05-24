Aditya Kohli Sells 6,000 Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Stock

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Free Report) Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $88,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 764,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,266,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aditya Kohli also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 20th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $92,700.00.
  • On Friday, May 3rd, Aditya Kohli sold 723 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $10,230.45.
  • On Wednesday, May 1st, Aditya Kohli sold 175 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $2,455.25.
  • On Friday, April 5th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $86,640.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 3rd, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $89,580.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 20th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164,221.00, for a total transaction of $985,326,000.00.
  • On Monday, March 18th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $105,960.00.
  • On Friday, March 8th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $111,960.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 6th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $113,700.00.
  • On Thursday, February 22nd, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $90,300.00.

HilleVax Price Performance

Shares of HilleVax stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. HilleVax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in HilleVax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in HilleVax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Catalys Pacific LLC purchased a new position in HilleVax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,009,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in HilleVax by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after buying an additional 71,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in HilleVax by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HilleVax from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX)

