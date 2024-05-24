Aditya Kohli Sells 6,000 Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Stock

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $88,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 764,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,266,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aditya Kohli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HilleVax alerts:

On Monday, May 20th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $92,700.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Aditya Kohli sold 723 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $10,230.45.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Aditya Kohli sold 175 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $2,455.25.

On Friday, April 5th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $86,640.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $89,580.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164,221.00, for a total transaction of $985,326,000.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $105,960.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $111,960.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $113,700.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $90,300.00.

HilleVax Price Performance

Shares of HilleVax stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. HilleVax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax

HilleVax ( NASDAQ:HLVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in HilleVax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in HilleVax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Catalys Pacific LLC purchased a new position in HilleVax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,009,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in HilleVax by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after buying an additional 71,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in HilleVax by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HilleVax from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLVX

HilleVax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.