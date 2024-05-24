Aditya Kohli Sells 6,000 Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Stock

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $92,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 776,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aditya Kohli also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 22nd, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $88,380.00.
  • On Friday, May 3rd, Aditya Kohli sold 723 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $10,230.45.
  • On Wednesday, May 1st, Aditya Kohli sold 175 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $2,455.25.
  • On Friday, April 5th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $86,640.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 3rd, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $89,580.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 20th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164,221.00, for a total transaction of $985,326,000.00.
  • On Monday, March 18th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $105,960.00.
  • On Friday, March 8th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $111,960.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 6th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $113,700.00.
  • On Thursday, February 22nd, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $90,300.00.

HilleVax Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of HLVX stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.92. HilleVax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLVX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of HilleVax in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HilleVax from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of HilleVax by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

