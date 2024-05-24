agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Up 6.8%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $5.93. 770,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,380,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

agilon health Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 73.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of agilon health by 1,439.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Stories

