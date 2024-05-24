Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,637 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,637 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,505.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 688 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.45.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $186.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $225.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.