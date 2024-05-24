Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 657.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 8.5% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.70.

BioNTech Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BNTX opened at $98.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.38. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.00 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.91. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $85.21 and a 52-week high of $125.83.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. Analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

