Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 6,381 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,920,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,447,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,722,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $92,331,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Service Co. International by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 944,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,374,000 after acquiring an additional 123,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,412. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.63. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $75.97.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $5,514,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $72,674,478.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $5,514,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,674,478.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 194,712 shares of company stock worth $14,473,020. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

