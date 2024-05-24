Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.02.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

