Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in PDD were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in PDD by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PDD by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

PDD stock opened at $161.52 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.98 and a one year high of $161.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.65 and a 200-day moving average of $130.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 26.93%. As a group, analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

