Aigen Investment Management LP Has $446,000 Stock Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 144.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.05% of Eventbrite worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 55.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,109,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,551 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Eventbrite by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,705,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,749 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,600,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after purchasing an additional 900,925 shares during the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eventbrite by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after buying an additional 743,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the third quarter worth $5,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE EB opened at $5.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $11.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eventbrite

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $86.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eventbrite has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EB

Eventbrite Profile

(Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.