Aigen Investment Management LP Has $480,000 Stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in National Bank were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in National Bank by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 157,359 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NBHC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

National Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE NBHC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,935. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.98 million. National Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

