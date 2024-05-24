Aigen Investment Management LP Has $539,000 Stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Blue Bird worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 783.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 439,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 389,459 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 509,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after buying an additional 361,763 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 496.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 221,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 184,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Blue Bird by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,304,000 after buying an additional 160,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Blue Bird news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $208,575.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLBD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of BLBD stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.59. 36,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,017. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

