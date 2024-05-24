Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 140.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,019 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,034 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,154 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,641 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,519 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

HBM stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.88. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $524.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.69 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.0074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

