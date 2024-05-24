Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 153.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Aehr Test Systems worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEHR. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.97.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

