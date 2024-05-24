Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $527,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,509,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103,657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,020,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,879,225,000 after acquiring an additional 726,613 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,049,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,173,000 after acquiring an additional 87,974 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,156,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,395,000 after acquiring an additional 170,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,612,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,407,000 after purchasing an additional 221,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average is $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $75.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,322 shares of company stock worth $607,376. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

